Magnitude 6 earthquake hits Aleutian Islands near Alaska

Magnitude 6 quake hits Aleutian Islands near Alaska

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  Jan 03 2021, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 19:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Aleutian Islands in the U.S. state of Alaska on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, it said. 

United States
Alaska
Earthquake

