Magnitude 6 earthquake hits Aleutian Islands near Alaska

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Aleutian Islands in the U.S. state of Alaska on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km, it said.
