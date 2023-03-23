Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes near Rasht, Tajikistan

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck near Rasht, Tajikistan on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
J&K doctors deliver baby during earthquake tremors
Assam: 819 new teacher posts for tea garden schools
Kansas could soon approve 'born alive' abortion bill
March 21 rains break 17-year-old record in Mumbai
Animals living with humans evolve similar features
Man catwalks in skirt in Mumbai local, makes heads turn
1,100-year-old Bible could fetch up to $50 million