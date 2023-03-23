Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes near Rasht, Tajikistan

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles)

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 23 2023, 04:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 04:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck near Rasht, Tajikistan on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), EMSC said. 

Tajikistan
World news
Earthquake

