Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off east coast of Honshu, Japan

6.0 magnitude quake hits east coast of Honshu, Japan

Reuters
  • May 22 2022, 21:33 ist
  • updated: May 22 2022, 21:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near the east coast of Honshu, Japan's main island on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 60 kms (37 miles), EMSC said.

Japan
Earthquake
World news

