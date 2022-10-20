Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes south of Panama region

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 20 2022, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 19:06 ist

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck south of Panama, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.

The quake was at a depth of 13 km (8.08 miles), EMSC added.

Earthquake
Panama
World news

