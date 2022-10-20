Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes south of Panama region

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck south of Panama, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.
The quake was at a depth of 13 km (8.08 miles), EMSC added.
