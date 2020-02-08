Mainland China reports 86 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 7

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China had reached 722 as of the end of Friday, up by 86 from the previous day, the country's National Health Commission said on Saturday.
The central Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 81 deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan 67 people died.
Across mainland China, there were 3,399 new confirmed infections on Friday, bringing the total accumulated number so far to 31,774.
