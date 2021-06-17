Major Australian banks report online outages

AFP
AFP, Sydney,
  • Jun 17 2021, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 12:01 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo

Australia's major banks reported online outages affecting their websites and apps Thursday, and said they were urgently investigating the matter.

"We understand that some of our customers are currently experiencing issues accessing our services," the country's largest financial firm Commonwealth Bank told AFP. "This issue is affecting multiple organisations, including many of the major banks."

Australia
Banking

