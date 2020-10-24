Major fire erupts in northern French port Le Havre: Police

Major fire erupts in French port Le Havre: Police

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  Oct 24 2020, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 20:06 ist

A major fire broke out on Saturday in an abandoned building in the northern French port city of Le Havre, sending huge clouds of black smoke into the air, police and local media sites said.

In a statement on Twitter, police said that houses in the neighbourhood of Le Havre's harbour were being evacuated.

Tendance Ouest radio reported on its Twitter feed that the fire was burning in an old Lipton warehouse. Local news websites showed smoke funnelling skywards from the depot, visible kilometres (miles) away.

Le Havre is located in the Seine estuary and is one of France's biggest port cities.

