Malaysia says committed to increasing diplomatic, trade ties with India

  • May 21 2020, 11:57 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 11:57 ist
Representative image/Reuters Photo

Malaysia is committed to maintaining its good relations with India and increasing the diplomatic and trade ties between the two nations, Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said on Thursday.

Indian buyers have resumed purchases of Malaysian palm oil, contracting up to 200,000 tonnes of crude palm oil for June and July, after a four-month gap following a diplomatic row.

"The government expects this positive development to strengthen palm oil prices in the market," Mohd Khairuddin said.

