Mali colonel declares himself head of junta

Malian army officer Colonel Assimi Goita announced himself on Wednesday as the coup leader who overthrew president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
"Let me introduce myself, I am colonel Assimi Goita, chairman of the National Committee for the salvation of the People," he said after meeting top civil servants.
The colonel had appeared among a group of officers seen on television overnight Tuesday-Wednesday to announce the takeover, but did not speak.
