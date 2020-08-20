Mali colonel declares himself head of junta

Mali colonel declares himself head of junta

AFP
AFP, Bamako,
  • Aug 20 2020, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 01:15 ist
Colonel Assimi Goita speaks to the press at the Malian Ministry of Defence in Bamako, Mali, on August 19, 2020 after confirming his position as the president of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP). Credit: AFP Photo

Malian army officer Colonel Assimi Goita announced himself on Wednesday as the coup leader who overthrew president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

"Let me introduce myself, I am colonel Assimi Goita, chairman of the National Committee for the salvation of the People," he said after meeting top civil servants.

The colonel had appeared among a group of officers seen on television overnight Tuesday-Wednesday to announce the takeover, but did not speak.

