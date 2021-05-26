Mali interim leaders resign: Military, diplomatic sources

Mali interim leaders resign: Diplomatic sources

  May 26 2021
Mali's transitional President Bah Ndaw and Malian Prime Minister Moctar Ouane have resigned after the military arrested them on May 24, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Mali's transitional president and prime minister resigned during mediation efforts Wednesday after being arrested in an apparent second military coup in nine months, a top junta aide and an international diplomat said.

President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, tasked with steering the return to civilian rule after a coup last August, had been held since Monday and resigned "before the mediator", said Baba Cisse, special advisor to junta boss Assimi Goita, adding that negotiations were under way for their release and the formation of a new government.

