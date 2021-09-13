Man with knives arrested near US Democratic HQ: Police

Man with knives arrested near Democratic HQ: US Capitol Police

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 13 2021, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 22:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The US Capitol Police arrested a California man with multiple knives in his truck marked with white supremacist symbols near the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, police said on Monday.

Around midnight, a Capitol Police officer was on patrol when he noticed a pickup truck with a bayonet and a machete inside of it, and a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it, the police department said in a news release.

The truck was parked near the DNC headquarters, which borders the US Capitol complex, the statement said.

Police identified the driver as Donald Craighead, 44, of Oceanside, California. Craighead was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons.

Craighead said he was "on patrol" and began talking about white supremacist ideology, the Capitol Police statement said.

A Saturday rally is planned by supporters of the roughly 600 people charged with taking part in the deadly Jan. 6 riot involving backers of then-President Donald Trump.

Police will reinstall a tall fence around the US Capitol ahead of the rally, two sources familiar with the security planning told Reuters.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
World news

What's Brewing

No bull! Climate researchers 'potty train' peeing cows

No bull! Climate researchers 'potty train' peeing cows

Ola Futurefactory to be run entirely by women

Ola Futurefactory to be run entirely by women

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Space tourism: What's on offer

Space tourism: What's on offer

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

 