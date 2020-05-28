Mark Zuckerberg says government censoring social media is not the 'right reflex'

Zuckerberg says censoring is not the 'right reflex'

Facebook Inc's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, commenting on US President Donald Trump's threats against social media companies, said on Wednesday censoring a platform would not be the "right reflex" for a government worried about censorship.

"I'll have to understand what they actually would intend to do, but in general I think a government choosing to censor a platform because they're worried about censorship doesn't exactly strike me as the right reflex there," Zuckerberg said in an interview with Fox News Channel.

Fox played only a brief clip of the interview and said it would be aired in full on Thursday.

