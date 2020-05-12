May limit contact with Pence over virus scare: Trump

May limit contact with Pence over coronavirus scare: Trump

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • May 12 2020, 07:56 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 07:56 ist
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question with Vice President Mike Pence during the daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. April 23, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Mike Pence has tested negative for coronavirus but he may limit his contact with the vice president for the moment.

Trump also suggested that Pence was in quarantine after his press secretary tested positive, though he did not say it outright.

"I would say that he and I will be talking about that," Trump told reporters at the White House, when asked if he was considering limiting contacts with Pence.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

"During this quarantine period, we'll probably talk," Trump said, adding: "I have not seen him since then."

"We can talk on the phone," he said.

"He tested negative, so we have to understand that, but he comes into contact with a lot of people."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Donald Trump
Mike Pence
USA
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'India prone to extreme weather event'

'India prone to extreme weather event'

How Kerala is fighting its battle against COVID-19

How Kerala is fighting its battle against COVID-19

Ayurvedic drug ‘Fifatrol’ mentioned in COVID-19 fight

Ayurvedic drug ‘Fifatrol’ mentioned in COVID-19 fight

Even animals may resort to physical distancing: Study

Even animals may resort to physical distancing: Study

 