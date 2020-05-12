May limit contact with Pence over coronavirus scare: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Mike Pence has tested negative for coronavirus but he may limit his contact with the vice president for the moment.

Trump also suggested that Pence was in quarantine after his press secretary tested positive, though he did not say it outright.

"I would say that he and I will be talking about that," Trump told reporters at the White House, when asked if he was considering limiting contacts with Pence.

"During this quarantine period, we'll probably talk," Trump said, adding: "I have not seen him since then."

"We can talk on the phone," he said.

"He tested negative, so we have to understand that, but he comes into contact with a lot of people."