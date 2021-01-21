Meet Vinay Reddy Cholleti, the man with Telangana roots behind US President Joe Biden's speeches

A man of Indian origin with his roots in Telangana is behind the meticulously crafted speeches of new US President Joe Biden. Biden's speech writer is Vinay Reddy Cholleti, son of an Indian doctor who migrated to the US in the 1970s.

Vinay's father Narayana Reddy had migrated from Pothireddypet,a village in Telangana's Karimnagar district, after completing MBBS. Relatives and others in the village are proud of Vinay's achievement.

"It is a matter of pride for us when one of us reaches such a top position.America is a global power," a family member, who does not want to be named, said. Understanding of politics and societal issues is probably in Vinay's genes as his grandfather Tirupati Reddy had served as the village sarpanch.

According to Pullachary, sarpanch of Pothireddypet, Vinay is the second of Narayana Reddy's three sons.

He was born and brought up in the United States.

"We are happy that Vinay of our village is in a good position in America," Pullachary said. Narayana Reddy still maintains ties with Pothireddypet, the family member said, adding he visited the vilage a year ago. The family had contributed funds to a temple in the village recently and is also said to have donated to a school, he said.