Mehul Choksi goes missing in Antigua: Report

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has gone missing in Antigua, prompting a manhunt by the police.

A report by the Antigua News Room said that Choksi left his home last evening to go for dinner at a well-known restaurant in the southern part of the island, and was not seen after that.

His vehicle was found in Jolly Harbour, where he was reportedly seen driving by local residents, but there was no sign of him.

Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney said the force is currently following up on Choksi's whereabouts.

Choksi fled the country allegedly after committing fraud in the public sector lender Punjab National Bank, and subsequently acquired citizenship in Antigua. His maternal nephew, Nirav Modi, is facing extradition to India in the case.