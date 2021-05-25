Mehul Choksi goes missing in Antigua: Report

Mehul Choksi goes missing in Antigua: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 25 2021, 01:48 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 01:48 ist
Mehul Choksi. Credit: DH Photo

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has gone missing in Antigua, prompting a manhunt by the police.

A report by the Antigua News Room said that Choksi left his home last evening to go for dinner at a well-known restaurant in the southern part of the island, and was not seen after that.

His vehicle was found in Jolly Harbour, where he was reportedly seen driving by local residents, but there was no sign of him.

Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney said the force is currently following up on Choksi's whereabouts.

Choksi fled the country allegedly after committing fraud in the public sector lender Punjab National Bank, and subsequently acquired citizenship in Antigua. His maternal nephew, Nirav Modi, is facing extradition to India in the case.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mehul Choksi
Antigua

What's Brewing

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

 