Merck begins late-stage trial of experimental Covid drug

Merck starts late-stage trial of Covid drug

The oral antiviral drug will be studied in over 1,300 volunteers to see if it can prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 01 2021, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 17:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Merck & Co Inc and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said on Wednesday they had begun enrolling patients in a late-stage trial of their experimental drug molnupiravir for prevention of Covid-19 infection.

The oral antiviral drug will be studied in over 1,300 volunteers to see if it can prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Merck said in June the US government has agreed to pay about $1.2 billion for 1.7 million courses of its experimental Covid-19 treatment, if it is proven to work in a separate, ongoing large trial and authorized by US regulators.

The new late-stage study is enrolling participants who are at least 18 years of age and stay in the same household as someone infected with symptomatic Covid-19.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
World news

