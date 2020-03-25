Merkel is healthy and in constant contact with cabinet: Spokesman

'Merkel is healthy & in constant contact with cabinet'

Reuters, Berlin,
  • Mar 25 2020, 23:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 23:48 ist
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's initial test for coronavirus came back negative. (Reuters Photo)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is well, in close contact with her cabinet and holding international talks from home, where she is self-quarantining after coming into contact with an infected doctor, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The chancellor is well," Steffen Seibert told a news conference. "She is doing her work, as I said previously, from home, she is in constant close contact with all members of the cabinet and her staff and she is also conducting international discussions from home."

He reiterated that Merkel would undergo a series of tests, adding: "If there are developments we will tell you."

Merkel's initial test for coronavirus came back negative, her spokesman said on Monday.

