Merkel, Macron voice concern for Russia's Navalny

The leaders of France and Germany expressed concern Thursday for Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, receiving treatment for suspected poisoning, and offered their assistance.

At a joint news conference, Emmanuel Macron said France stood ready to provide help regarding Navalny's health, asylum or protection, while Angela Merkel said the Kremlin critic could receive medical treatment in either country.

"We are obviously very worried and saddened by the situation of Alexei Navalny," said the French leader, hosting Merkel at his Mediterranean presidential retreat for talks.

"We are obviously ready to provide any assistance necessary," he added, while calling for "clarity" on what had happened to Navalny.

Merkel, for her part, said the news had "truly upset me".

"I hope that he can recover and naturally whether it be in France or in Germany he can receive from us all the help and medical support needed" provided a formal request is made.

Merkel said European leaders will "demand explanations" for what happened "because from what we hear it is not very clear and the conditions of this poisoning should be more transparent", she said.