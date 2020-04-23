We are still at the start of coronavirus: Merkel

Merkel says we are still at the start of the coronavirus pandemic

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  Apr 23 2020, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 13:30 ist
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (AFP Photo)

Germany is still at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and will have to live with it for a long time, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"We are not living in the final phase of the pandemic, but still at the beginning," she told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

"We have won time," Merkel said, adding that this had been used well to bolster Germany's healthcare system.

Angela Merkel
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Germany
