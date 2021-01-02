Mexican doctor hospitalized after getting Covid vaccine

Mexican doctor hospitalized after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

The doctor was admitted to the intensive care unit after she experienced seizures

Reuters
Reuters, Mexico City,
  • Jan 02 2021, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 21:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Mexican authorities said they are studying the case of a 32-year-old female doctor who was hospitalized after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

The doctor, whose name has not been released, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a public hospital in the northern state of Nuevo Leon after she experienced seizures, difficulty breathing and a skin rash.

"The initial diagnosis is encephalomyelitis," the Health Ministry said in a statement released on Friday night. Encephalomyelitis is an inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

The ministry added that the doctor has a history of allergic reactions and said that there is no evidence from clinical trials that anyone has developed an inflammation of the brain after the vaccine's application.

Pfizer and BioNTech could not immediately be reached for comment.

More than 126,500 people have died from Covid-19 in Mexico. The country began distributing the first round of Covid-19 vaccines to healthcare workers on Dec. 24.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mexico
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Pfizer-BioNTech
COVID-19

What's Brewing

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

Indian expat in UAE bags record for giant greeting card

Indian expat in UAE bags record for giant greeting card

India successfully cultures new Covid-19 strain from UK

India successfully cultures new Covid-19 strain from UK

 