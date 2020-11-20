Mexico 4th country to hit 1 lakh Covid-19 deaths

Mexico passed the 100,000-mark in Covid-19 deaths Thursday, becoming only the fourth country — behind the United States, Brazil and India — to do so.

José Luis Alomía Zegarra, Mexico's director of epidemiology, announced that Mexico had 100,104 confirmed Covid-19 deaths.

15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

But the living will bear the scars too: along with their lost friends and loved ones, many surviving coronavirus victims in Mexico say the psychosis caused by the pandemic is one of the most lasting effects.

Mexico resembles a divided country, where some people are so unconcerned they won't wear masks, while others are so scared they descend into abject terror at the first sign of shortness of breath.