Mexico mine collapse leaves seven workers trapped

Mexico mine collapse leaves seven workers trapped

The worst was an explosion that claimed 65 lives at the Pasta de Conchos mine in 2006

AFP
AFP,
  • Jun 05 2021, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 07:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Rescuers were trying to free seven mine workers trapped after an accident Friday in a coal-producing region in northern Mexico, authorities said.

Initial investigations suggest the collapse was due to a flood at the mine in the municipality of Muzquiz, the state of Coahuila's labor department said.

"Some people who were working were trapped inside the mine," it said in a statement.

Police and civil protection authorities were at the scene for the rescue effort, it added.

The National Guard said on Twitter its personnel "were deployed in the area to provide security and allow the rescue of trapped workers."

Coahuila, the country's main coal-producing region, has seen a series of fatal mining accidents over the years.

The worst was an explosion that claimed 65 lives at the Pasta de Conchos mine in 2006.

The bodies of 63 of the miners are still at the site and the families have repeatedly appealed to the Mexican authorities to recover them.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mexico

What's Brewing

Designer creates 'Third Eye' for 'smartphone zombies'

Designer creates 'Third Eye' for 'smartphone zombies'

DH Deciphers | What causes the Covid waves?

DH Deciphers | What causes the Covid waves?

Why new Microsoft Windows update should be a big deal

Why new Microsoft Windows update should be a big deal

Monsoons likely to get worse due to global warming

Monsoons likely to get worse due to global warming

Water for parched Bengaluru

Water for parched Bengaluru

Koppal’s lakes come to life

Koppal’s lakes come to life

Serena Williams powers into French Open last 16

Serena Williams powers into French Open last 16

Vaccinate, for the sake of our children

Vaccinate, for the sake of our children

All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine

All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

 