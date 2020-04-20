Mexico registers 8,261 coronavirus cases, 686 deaths

Mexico registers 8,261 confirmed coronavirus cases, 686 deaths

Reuters
Reuters, Mexico City,
  • Apr 20 2020, 08:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 08:37 ist
A religious activist from the evangelical church "Psalm 100", dressed as an angel, stands with a sign outside a hospital caring for patients with coronavirus (COVID-19), in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Sunday that Mexico has registered a total of 8,261 confirmed coronavirus cases and 686 deaths.

That is up from 7,497 cases and 650 deaths as of Saturday.

Mexico
Coronavirus
COVID-19
