Mexico registers 8,261 confirmed coronavirus cases, 686 deaths

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Sunday that Mexico has registered a total of 8,261 confirmed coronavirus cases and 686 deaths.
That is up from 7,497 cases and 650 deaths as of Saturday.
