Michael Kors celebrates return of NY nightlife with Fall/Winter collection

Veteran designer Michael Kors turned his inspiration of New York at night into reality for his New York Fashion Week runway show on Tuesday.

Taking over live music venue Terminal 5, Kors, 62, said his Fall/Winter '22 Collection is about stepping out at night and during the day after quarantining.

The line was filled with statement-making coats paired with something provocative underneath.

"To me, it's all about this sort of conceal and reveal," Kors said. "So you're going to see tonight a lot of really impactful outerwear and jackets because I think in a city, it's ultimately your calling card."

Kors described the outerwear as high-octane featuring hues from bright tangerine orange to electric pink and knitted shearling coats to chocolate brown faux crocodile coats.

"The coat you put on really is your street fashion show," Kors said. "Then when you arrive, whether you're going to someone's house for dinner or a restaurant, then there's the reveal."

Grammy-winning artist Miguel provided the soundtrack for the show, singing hits like his "Pineapple Skies" and Prince's "Raspberry Beret."

"I love live performance, and I love the energy of live performance, and I know that so many people have not really been fortunate enough to be able to get out and see an amazing performer with electricity, live. There's nothing like it," said Kors.

On Tuesday, Louis Vuitton, LVMH's top fashion brand, announced it will raise prices globally as a result of increased manufacturing and transportation costs. Kors said he did not think customers would mind paying more for practical, sustainable quality pieces.

"It's like anything, you know," he said. "Do you want to have junk food every night? No, you'd rather say, alright, let me save up and have the best meal."

