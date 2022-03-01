Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son dies at 26

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son dies at 26

The software maker told its executive staff in an email that Zain had passed away

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Mar 01 2022, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 12:29 ist
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Microsoft Corp. said Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya, died Monday morning. He was 26 years old and was born with cerebral palsy.
The software maker told its executive staff in an email that Zain had passed away. The message asked executives to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve privately.

Since taking on the CEO’s role in 2014, Nadella has focused the company on designing products to better serve users with disabilities and cited lessons he learned raising and supporting Zain. Last year, the Children’s Hospital, where Zain received much of his treatment, joined with Nadella and his wife Anu to establish the  Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences, as part of Seattle Children’s Center for Integrative Brain Research.

“Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him,” Jeff Sperring, CEO of Children’s Hospital, wrote in a message to his Board, which was shared with Microsoft executives.

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Microsoft
Satya Nadella
Technology

What's Brewing

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Tyrannosaurus was 3 species, not just 'rex': Scientists

Tyrannosaurus was 3 species, not just 'rex': Scientists

How not to help a friend in need

How not to help a friend in need

30 teeth removed from 10-year-old MP boy with 50 teeth

30 teeth removed from 10-year-old MP boy with 50 teeth

DH Toon | The high cost of war

DH Toon | The high cost of war

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

 