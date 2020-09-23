Pence's airplane returns to airport after striking bird

Mike Pence's airplane returns to airport after striking bird

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Sep 23 2020, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 11:04 ist
Sparks appear near the engine of Air Force 2, which carried US Vice President Mike Pence, as the plane strikes a bird during takeoff at Manchester. Credit: Reuters Photo

Vice President Mike Pence's airplane struck a bird on Tuesday upon takeoff from a New Hampshire airport, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, the White House said.

Pence was returning to Washington from a campaign event at an airport hangar in nearby Gilford, New Hampshire.

When Air Force Two took off from the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, it struck a bird. A senior administration official, who was not authorised to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Vice President and his entourage were in no danger. 

Mike Pence
United States

