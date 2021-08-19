Military force not way to protect women's rights: Biden

'Military force' not way to protect women's rights: Biden

Biden said that many women were trying to leave Afghanistan through the US evacuation at Kabul's airport.Biden told ABC that many women were trying to leave Afghanistan through the US evacuation at Kabul's airport

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Aug 19 2021, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 19:03 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden said in an interview that aired Thursday that war is not the answer to growing fears for the human rights of women in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

"The idea that we're able to deal with the rights of women around the world by military force is not rational," Biden said in the ABC News interview, his first since the Taliban victory triggered a frantic final US withdrawal.

Referring to the Uighur ethnic minority in China and other areas of the world facing extreme human rights abuses, Biden said "the way to deal with that is not with a military invasion."

Also read: A small Afghan girl is lifted from the crowd, capturing desperation to flee Kabul

"There are a lot of places where women are being subjugated," he said. "The way to deal with that is putting economic, diplomatic and international pressure on them to change their behavior."

Biden told ABC that many women were trying to leave Afghanistan through the US evacuation at Kabul's airport.

The president said he told advisors to "get them out, get their families out."

"As many as we can get out we should," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Taliban

What's Brewing

10 places in India that are photographers' paradise

10 places in India that are photographers' paradise

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

There’s so much more to Afghanistan: Khaled Hosseini

There’s so much more to Afghanistan: Khaled Hosseini

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

 