Missiles destroy aircraft repair plant in Lviv

Several missiles have hit an aircraft repair plant in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday morning, destroying its building, city mayor Andriy Sadovy said.
The plant had been stopped and there were no casualties from the strike, he said.
