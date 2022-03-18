Missiles destroy aircraft repair plant in Lviv

Missiles destroy aircraft repair plant in Lviv

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 18 2022, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 12:40 ist
Smoke rises from a factory building near Lviv airport, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Lviv. Credit: Reuters Photo

Several missiles have hit an aircraft repair plant in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday morning, destroying its building, city mayor Andriy Sadovy said.

The plant had been stopped and there were no casualties from the strike, he said. 

