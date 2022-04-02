Missiles hit Ukraine's Odesa region, casualties reported

Three missiles hit a residential area near the Ukrainian southern port city of Odesa on Friday, the local governor Maksym Marchenko said in a video posted online, adding there were casualties.
"The enemy has just carried out a strike with three missiles on a settlement," he said, without sharing an estimate of the casualty toll.
Russia denies targeting civilians.
