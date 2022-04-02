Missiles hit Ukraine's Odesa, casualties reported

Missiles hit Ukraine's Odesa region, casualties reported

Russia denies targeting civilians

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 02 2022, 02:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 02:13 ist
A barricade is pictured in front of the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet in Odessa. Credit: AFP Photo

Three missiles hit a residential area near the Ukrainian southern port city of Odesa on Friday, the local governor Maksym Marchenko said in a video posted online, adding there were casualties.

"The enemy has just carried out a strike with three missiles on a settlement," he said, without sharing an estimate of the casualty toll.

Russia denies targeting civilians.

