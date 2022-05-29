Missing Nepal passenger plane with 22 onboard found

Missing Nepal passenger plane with 22 onboard found

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 29 2022, 16:36 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 16:51 ist

The small plane of a local airlines that went missing on Sunday in the mountainous region of Nepal has been found at Kowang of Mustang, ANI reported.

The status of the aircraft is yet to be ascertained, it added.

 

There are four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three member Nepali crew.

The airline has issued the list of passengers which identified four Indians as Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Dhanush Tripathi, Ritika Tripathi, and Vaibhawi Tripathi.

The aircraft was scheduled to land at Jomsom Airport in the Western mountainous region at 10:15 am.

The aircraft lost contact with the tower from the sky above Ghorepani on the Pokhara-Jomsom air route, aviation sources said.

(With agency inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nepal
airplane
World news

What's Brewing

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

Jordan's plastic trash turned into art with a message

Jordan's plastic trash turned into art with a message

Winding through the old Silk Route

Winding through the old Silk Route

A fertile canvas for fraud?

A fertile canvas for fraud?

DH Toon | 8 years of BJP, 8 years of 'us vs them'

DH Toon | 8 years of BJP, 8 years of 'us vs them'

 