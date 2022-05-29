Missing Nepal passenger plane with 22 onboard found

The small plane of a local airlines that went missing on Sunday in the mountainous region of Nepal has been found at Kowang of Mustang, ANI reported.

The status of the aircraft is yet to be ascertained, it added.

There are four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three member Nepali crew.

The airline has issued the list of passengers which identified four Indians as Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Dhanush Tripathi, Ritika Tripathi, and Vaibhawi Tripathi.

The aircraft was scheduled to land at Jomsom Airport in the Western mountainous region at 10:15 am.

The aircraft lost contact with the tower from the sky above Ghorepani on the Pokhara-Jomsom air route, aviation sources said.

(With agency inputs)