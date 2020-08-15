Mixed-race Covid-19 patients dying more than white patients in South Africa, says report

A report in South Africa says there is a higher risk of Black or mixed-race patients dying of Covid-19 in the country's hospitals than white patients.

A report by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases indicates the association but doesn't go into detail. South Africa has released little data by race during the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has the world's fifth-largest virus caseload with more than 579,000 confirmed cases and ranks No. 13 with more than 11,000 deaths, according to the tally by Johns Hopkins University. The report says overall, 18% of people with coronavirus admitted to hospitals die. Public hospitals are generally more poorly funded than private hospitals.

The report includes data from more than 150 public and private hospitals across the country. According to the 2011 census, 86 per cent of South Africans are Black or mixed race, with 9 per cent white.