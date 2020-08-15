South Africa risk high, No 5 in coronavirus cases

Mixed-race Covid-19 patients dying more than white patients in South Africa, says report

AP
AP, Johannesburg,
  • Aug 15 2020, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 23:10 ist

A report in South Africa says there is a higher risk of Black or mixed-race patients dying of Covid-19 in the country's hospitals than white patients.

A report by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases indicates the association but doesn't go into detail. South Africa has released little data by race during the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has the world's fifth-largest virus caseload with more than 579,000 confirmed cases and ranks No. 13 with more than 11,000 deaths, according to the tally by Johns Hopkins University. The report says overall, 18% of people with coronavirus admitted to hospitals die. Public hospitals are generally more poorly funded than private hospitals.

The report includes data from more than 150 public and private hospitals across the country. According to the 2011 census, 86 per cent of South Africans are Black or mixed race, with 9 per cent white.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

South Africa
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Racism

What's Brewing

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

This existing drug could prevent Covid-19 replication

This existing drug could prevent Covid-19 replication

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

 