Will develop booster jab for new Covid variant: Moderna

Moderna says it will develop booster shot for new Covid variant

It is one of three strategies the company is working to address the new threat

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Nov 27 2021, 04:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 04:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The US pharmaceutical company Moderna said Friday it will develop a booster shot against the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

It is one of three strategies the company is working to address the new threat, including a higher dose of its existing vaccine, Moderna said.

"The mutations in the Omicron variant are concerning and for several days, we have been moving as fast as possible to execute our strategy to address this variant," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel.

