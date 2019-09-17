Modi didn't ask for Zakir Naik extradition: Malaysia PM

Contrary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement, his Malaysian counterpart has said that Modi didn't seek radical televangelist Zakir Naik's extradition during his visit a few weeks ago. "Not many countries want him. I met Prime Minister Modi, he didn't ask me for him [Zakir Naik]. This man could also be troublesome for India", said the Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad when enquired about a proposition to return Zakir Naik to India, according to the Malaysian Media.

"Zakir Naik isn't a national of this country, he was given permanent status by previous government. Permanent resident isn't supposed to make comments on country's system or politics, he breached that, so now he isn't allowed to speak," said Dr Mohamad.

Prime Minister Modi had met the Malaysian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held here in the Russian Far East Region. "Prime Minister Modi raised the issue of Zakir Naik's extradition. Both the parties have decided that our officials will stay in contact regarding the matter and it is an important issue for us," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said on PM Modi's meeting with Mahathir.

Zakir Naik is a 53-year-old radical television preacher, who is wanted in India since 2016 for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches.. He moved to the largely Muslim Malaysia and was granted permanent residency.

