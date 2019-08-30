'Modi' gives Pak railway minister electric shock

Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad was in the middle of a critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rawalpindi when he received an electric shock.



Ahmad, while addressing a crowd, said, "We are aware of your Modi Tactics." Before he could continue, he was suddenly hit with a jolt of electricity, according to an ANI report.

Later, when he could speak, he said, "We got current, even Modi cannot make this event unsuccessful."



This singular event is going viral on social media. One Twitter user @FairiesNuclear said, "Lol just Modi's name is giving him shocks what will happen if he fantasizes about having Kashmir back".