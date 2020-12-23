Moldova government resigns in wake of presidential election

Moldova govt resigns in wake of presidential election

Sandu, who favours closer ties to the European Union, takes office in succession to Dodon on Thursday

  Dec 23 2020
Ion Chicu, Moldova's newly appointed Prime Minister, speaks in Chisinau, Moldova November 14, 2019. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Moldova's Prime Minister Ion Chicu tendered his and his government's resignation on Wednesday, paving the way for the formation of a new cabinet under incoming President Maia Sandu, who was elected last month, and a new parliament.

"The government that I headed is resigning," Chicu, a former finance minister, told a news briefing.

Moldova's parliament voted him in as prime minister in November, along with a government composed mainly of ministers who support Moscow-backed outgoing President Igor Dodon.

Sandu, who favours closer ties to the European Union, takes office in succession to Dodon on Thursday.

She will nominate her prime minister after consultation with the outgoing parliament.

