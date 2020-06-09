'Need to do more to eradicate prejudice in Britain'

More needs to be done to eradicate prejudice in Britain, says PM Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his top ministers on Tuesday that there was more to be done to eradicate prejudice and create opportunity in Britain but society was much less racist than it was before, his spokesman said.

"The PM said we are a much, much less racist society than we were but we must also frankly acknowledge that there is so much more to do in eradicating prejudice and creating opportunity," the spokesman told reporters.

Johnson also said he "heard" the message from those protesting after the killing of George Floyd but that such action should not lead to violence, unlawful actions or the disregarding of social distancing, the spokesman said.

