More than 2 billion Covid-19 vaccines given worldwide

Only six countries in the world have not yet started vaccinating -- North Korea, Haiti, Tanzania, Chad, Burundi an Eritrea

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Jun 03 2021, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 18:11 ist
Six out of 10 of the injections have been administered in the world's three most populous countries -- China, US, India. Credit: AFP Photo

More than two billion (200 crore) Covid-19 vaccines have been given across the world, according to an AFP tally Thursday drawn from official sources.

The milestone comes six months after the first vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 began.

At least 2,109,696,022 shots have been given in 215 countries and territories, according to the count from an AFP database taken at 2:30pm.

Israel, which has led the race from the start, is still out in front, with nearly six in 10 people there fully vaccinated.

It is followed by Canada (59 percent of the population have had at least one jab), the United Kingdom (58.3 percent), Chile (56.6 percent) and the United States (51 percent).

Six out of 10 of the injections have been administered in the world's three most populous countries -- China (704.8 million doses), the US (296.9 million) and India (221 million).

Nearly four out of 10 people in the European Union have had at least one shot, with Germany leading with 43.6 percent, followed by Italy (40 percent) and France and Spain on 39.4 percent.

