More than 2 billion Covid-19 vaccines given worldwide

More than two billion (200 crore) Covid-19 vaccines have been given across the world, according to an AFP tally Thursday drawn from official sources.
The milestone comes six months after the first vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 began.
At least 2,109,696,022 shots have been given in 215 countries and territories, according to the count from an AFP database taken at 2:30pm.
Israel, which has led the race from the start, is still out in front, with nearly six in 10 people there fully vaccinated.
SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
It is followed by Canada (59 percent of the population have had at least one jab), the United Kingdom (58.3 percent), Chile (56.6 percent) and the United States (51 percent).
Six out of 10 of the injections have been administered in the world's three most populous countries -- China (704.8 million doses), the US (296.9 million) and India (221 million).
Nearly four out of 10 people in the European Union have had at least one shot, with Germany leading with 43.6 percent, followed by Italy (40 percent) and France and Spain on 39.4 percent.
Only six countries in the world have not yet started vaccinating -- North Korea, Haiti, Tanzania, Chad, Burundi an Eritrea.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
This B'luru group gives safe burials to Covid victims
This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK
China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life
Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'
Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition
Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus
Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader
Don’t roil Lakshadweep