More than 20 killed in Mogadishu car bomb: Police

AFP
AFP, Mogadishu (Somalia),
  • Dec 28 2019, 14:06pm ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2019, 14:06pm ist
A Somali woman walks past a wreckage at the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu. Photo/Reuters

A massive car bomb blast left more than 20 people dead and many others wounded in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, police and witnesses said.

"The blast was devastating, and I could confirm more than 20 civilians killed, there were many more wounded, but the toll can be higher," said police officer Ibrahim Mohamed.

"I have counted twenty-two dead bodies, all of them civilians and there were more than thirty others wounded, this was a dark day," said Ahmed Moalim Warsame, who witnessed the explosion. 

