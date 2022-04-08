Over 30 killed in Russian rocket strike on rly station

More than 30 killed, 100 wounded in Russian rocket strike on Ukrainian station

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 08 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 14:28 ist
A view of Russian unexploded shells. Credit: Reuters Photo

More than 30 people were killed and over 100 were wounded in a Russian rocket strike in east Ukraine on Friday as civilians tried to evacuate to safer parts of the country, the state railway company said.

More to follow...

Russia
Ukraine
World news

