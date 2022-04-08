More than 30 killed, 100 wounded in Russian rocket strike on Ukrainian station

More than 30 people were killed and over 100 were wounded in a Russian rocket strike in east Ukraine on Friday as civilians tried to evacuate to safer parts of the country, the state railway company said.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Can war massacres sway China's support of Russia?
Shards of asteroid that killed dinosaurs found
Women dominate shortlist for International Booker Prize
Ayodhya's rising Ram temple ups Anjanadri's footfall
Demand for luxury cars outpaces overall auto sales
Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'
Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack
Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees
How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?