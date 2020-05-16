More than 4.5 million coronavirus cases worldwide: AFP tally

More than 4.5 million coronavirus cases worldwide: AFP

AFP
  • May 16 2020, 08:45 ist
Representative image.

More than 4.5 million novel coronavirus cases have been officially detected across the globe with more than three-quarters of infections in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally at 2030 GMT on Friday using official sources.

At least 4,503,811 infections including 305,424 deaths have been reported globally, with Europe the hardest hit region with 1,848,790 cases and 164,145 deaths.

The United States has 1,432,045 infections and 86,851 fatalities.

