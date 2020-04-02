More than 500k confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe

More than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe: AFP tally

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Apr 02 2020, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 17:25 ist

More than 500,000 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in Europe, over half the global total, according to a tally by AFP from official sources at 1000 GMT Thursday.

The continent has recorded 508,271 cases and 34,571 COVID-19 deaths, compared to global figures of 940,815 and 47,836 respectively.

The worst-hit countries are Italy with 13,155 fatalities and Spain with 10,003 -- both have more than 100,000 confirmed infections. However the true number of cases and deaths is likely far higher as many countries are only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Europe
Coronavirus lockdown
spain
Italy
