'Moscow illegally holding Navalny, denied lawyer'

Moscow 'illegally' holding Navalny, denying lawyer access: Foundation

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Jan 18 2021, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 15:25 ist
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives in Moscow. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being held by police "illegally" and denied access to a lawyer, his foundation said Monday, after he was detained at a Moscow airport on arrival from Germany.

"Navalny is a Russian citizen. He was illegally detained. Lawyers are not allowed to see him," his Anti-Corruption Foundation wrote on Twitter, the morning after he returned from Germany where he was recovering from nerve agent poisoning.

