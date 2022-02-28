Moscow, Kyiv plan 'second round' of conflict talks

Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia will return to their capital cities for consultations and have plans for fresh talks, both sides announced Monday after meeting for their first talks since the outbreak of war last week.
Follow live Ukraine-Russia crisis updates here
"The delegations are returning to their capitals for consultations and have discussed the possibility of meeting for a second round of negotiations soon," Ukrainian negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak said.
"We agreed to keep the negotiations going," the Russian delegation head, Vladimir Medinsky said.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson
Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow
Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel
Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much
Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families
Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media