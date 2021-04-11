Mother in custody after 3 children are found dead in Los Angeles

A mother was taken into custody in California on Saturday after her three children were found dead in a Los Angeles apartment, authorities said.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call about a “possible death” at an apartment in the Reseda neighborhood at 9:30 am Saturday, police said on Twitter.

Firefighters pronounced all three children dead at the scene, police said, adding that the victims appeared to be under 5 years old. Their ages and genders were not released.

“We can confirm Liliana Carrillo is the mother of the three children who were killed, and she is considered the sole suspect in this case,” police said on Twitter, adding that the cause of death and a motive had not yet been determined.

Police said Carrillo, 30, was also involved in the carjacking of a silver Toyota pickup truck in Bakersfield, California, about 100 miles north of Reseda.

She was taken into custody in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County, near the Sequoia National Forest, about 180 miles north of Reseda.

The Police Department’s juvenile and robbery-homicide divisions were investigating the deaths, police said.