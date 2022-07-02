Musk breaks silence on Twitter, posts a picture with the Pope

Elon Musk on Friday night broke his nine-day silence on Twitter, the social media platform he is trying to buy for $44 billion, posting a picture of him meeting Pope Francis on Thursday.
The world's richest person tweeted a picture where he can be seen standing next to the Pope, captioning it: "Honored to meet @pontifex yesterday."
Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday pic.twitter.com/sLZY8mAQtd
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2022
Musk's four teenage boys are also pictured, but not his 18-year-old transgender daughter who, on June 20 sought to change her name and sever ties with him. Musk has a total of eight children.
Read | How Elon Musk helped lift the ceiling on CEO pay
The purpose and location of Musk's meeting with the Pope were not immediately clear.
Last month, Musk said there were "still a few unresolved matters" on the deal to buy Twitter, including the number of spam users on the system and the coming together of the debt portion of the deal.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home
Male models draped in 6 yard fabrics bust stereotypes
Bengaluru docs break into flash mob
Whackyverse | Shinde and his new friend BJP's errand
Open Sesame: Assam floods
Bengaluru violinist takes fusion to the world stage
How you can expand your living spaces
Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft