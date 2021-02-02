Myanmar closes international airport in Yangon

Myanmar has closed its international airport in Yangon, its main gateway, the airport's manager said on Tuesday, following a military takeover of the country.
Yangon airport manager Phone Myint told Reuters the airport had closed until May but gave no exact date. The Myanmar Times newspaper reported permission to land and take off had been revoked for all flights, including relief flights, until 23:59 of May 31.
