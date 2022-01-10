Myanmar jails Suu Kyi for 4 years over walkie-talkies

Myanmar jails ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for 4 years over walkie-talkies

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 10 2022, 10:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 10:36 ist
Aung San Suu Kyi. Credit: AFP Photo

A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced on Monday ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in jail on several charges that included the possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, in on trial for nearly a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison. She denies all charges.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Myanmar
World news
Aung San Suu Kyi

What's Brewing

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Djokovic legal battle opens, glitch causes delay

Djokovic legal battle opens, glitch causes delay

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

 