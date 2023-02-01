Myanmar junta grants six-month state of emergency extension

Myanmar's National Defence and Security Council agreed Wednesday to extend the country's state of emergency by six months, state media said, likely delaying elections the junta had pledged to hold by August.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing's request to prolong the state of emergency declared when the generals toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February 2021 was granted, state broadcaster MRTV said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Budget '23: How many times Sitharaman said 'Amrit Kaal'
What became costlier, cheaper after 'Amrit Kaal' Budget
FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs
'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets
Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles
Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'
The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory