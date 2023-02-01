Myanmar junta grants six-month state of emergency extension

6-month state of emergency extension granted in Myanmar

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing's request to prolong the state of emergency declared when the generals toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February 2021 was granted

AFP
AFP, Yangon,
  • Feb 01 2023, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 19:18 ist
Protesters hold images of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok. Credit: AFP Photo

Myanmar's National Defence and Security Council agreed Wednesday to extend the country's state of emergency by six months, state media said, likely delaying elections the junta had pledged to hold by August.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing's request to prolong the state of emergency declared when the generals toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February 2021 was granted, state broadcaster MRTV said.

Myanmar
World news

