Myanmar junta to pardon 814 prisoners

Pardon order issued in commemoration of the Diamond Jubilee Union Day

AFP
AFP, Yangon,
  • Feb 12 2022, 08:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 08:47 ist
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Myanmar's junta said on Saturday it would release over 800 prisoners in an amnesty to mark the country's Union Day.

According to a "pardon order in commemoration of the Diamond Jubilee Union Day" which falls on Saturday, 814 prisoners would be released, according to a statement by junta chief Min Aung Hlaing.

