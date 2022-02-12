Myanmar junta to pardon 814 prisoners

Myanmar's junta said on Saturday it would release over 800 prisoners in an amnesty to mark the country's Union Day.
According to a "pardon order in commemoration of the Diamond Jubilee Union Day" which falls on Saturday, 814 prisoners would be released, according to a statement by junta chief Min Aung Hlaing.
