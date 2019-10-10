N Korea may rethink steps taken to build trust with US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Reuters Photo)

North Korea said on Thursday that the recent UN Security Council meeting called by European nations, and a recent missile test by the United States are serious provocations, according to state news agency KCNA.

"The fact that the UN Security Council unfairly puts the issue of our self-defense in the wrong hands... is prompting us to reconsider the crucial preemptive steps we have taken to build trust with the U.S.," a statement attributed to North Korea's foreign ministry spokesman said, according to KCNA.

